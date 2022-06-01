Pharmacy granted medical cannabis licence

An undisclosed island pharmacy has been granted a licence to dispense cannabis-based medicines.

The procurement exercise, to decide who’s going to obtain the licence, has recently closed and following a government evaluation of responses, one local pharmacy has been offered the licence.

The pharmacy selected will provide an import and dispensing service for medical cannabis products to people with a private prescription.

The Department of Health and Social Care is now working through the contract formalities with the chosen pharmacy, and is aiming towards having the provision in place in the months.