These photos show how work to build a new sea wall on Douglas promenade is shaping up.
The structure will replace the current railings along a 500-meter stretch of the seafront, starting just south of the Douglas War Memorial on Harris Promenade and extending to a point opposite the Empress Hotel on Central Promenade.
Initially estimated to cost around £500,000 when the project was first unveiled in 2018, that figure has since skyrocketed due to increases in labour and material costs in the intervening year.
The scheme’s budget is now expected to be in the region of £900,000 - around £1,800 per meter of wall erected.
A short section of the wall has been built by the Cenotaph, giving passers-by a preview of what the finished structure will look like.
However, the main construction work is currently taking place opposite the Empress Hotel, with completion of the full project expected in September.
Project bosses say the wall will be 1.2m (3ft 11ins) high which will allow people to continue to enjoy views out to sea from the promenade.
But its design will allow for a future increase in the height of by up to 0.6m, should it be necessary.
Planning consent (19/00755/B) was approved on appeal in May 2020, having previously been refused by the planning committee.
Island Drainage and Groundwork Ltd were appointed principal contractor for the scheme by the Department of Infrastructure, following a formal tender process and Treasury approval.
The wall will feature a series of artwork panels designed by local artists.
Public access past the worksite along the Promenade Walkway is being maintained throughout the project.
Planning approval has also been granted to replace a further section of railings with the new sea wall between the Sea Terminal and the TT Cafe.