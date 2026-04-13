The 13th annual Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival proved a resounding success, drawing large crowds to the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall across three days of celebrations.
Organised by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the event opened to the public on Thursday afternoon following a special preview session for members and invited guests.
Further sessions on Friday and Saturday saw strong attendance, with doors opening from midday and running late into the evening.
Festival-goers were treated to a wide selection of more than 150 real ales, ciders, perries, fruit wines and mead, with organisers reporting a lively atmosphere throughout.
The event was officially opened by the island’s longest-serving horse tram driver, Peter Cannan, who delivered the festival ale by horse tram before pouring the first pint.
This year’s event celebrated 150 years of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway.
A CAMRA spokesperson described the opening day as ‘a riveting success’, adding: ‘Many amazing attendees enjoyed our great selection of beers, ciders, wines and meads. Many conversations were had. Many pints were consumed.’
Among the highlights of the weekend were the festival awards.
‘Cinder Toffee’ by Blue Monkey Brewery was named cask beer of the year, while Bushy’s ‘Star of India’ took the local beer title. The keg beer award went to ‘Laxey Peach Party’ by Burnside Brew Shed.
In the cider category, ‘Apple Red’ by Farmer Jim was crowned overall winner, ahead of ‘Salted Caramel’ by Duddas Tun and ‘Katy and Perry’ by Purbeck Cider.
Organisers also thanked their charity partner, the Great North Air Ambulance, along with sponsors and attendees for their support, helping to make this year’s festival one of the most memorable to date.
Any unused tokens over the weekend are refundable, in multiples of 50p; alternatively these may be donated to the Festival 'Good Cause' - Great North Air Ambulance.