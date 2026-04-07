The daffodils have long been out and the bluebells are starting to bloom as the weather begins to warm.
But we are taking you back to the worst snowfall in decades in 2013 with a selection of readers’ photographs.
We published a look back at the severe snowstorms on the anniversary last month and invited readers to share their pictures.
In late March 2013, the island was brought to a standstill by what forecasters described as the worst snowfall in 50 years, with drifts reaching up to 10ft in some areas.
According to the Isle of Man Meteorological Office, it was the heaviest snowfall recorded since 1963.
More than 700 homes were left without electricity as power lines were battered by strong winds and heavy snow, with around 85 properties still cut off in the days that followed.
Across the island, roads became impassable, with more than a dozen routes closed including the Mountain Road, Ballamodha and the Switchback Road.
Schools were shut and emergency services were stretched as they worked alongside the Department of Infrastructure to reach vulnerable residents.
In some cases, people were left stranded in their homes, with five rescues carried out over the weekend as snowdrifts blocked access.
Supplies were gradually restored to affected areas including Kirk Michael, Peel and parts of the west coast, which bore the brunt of the storm.
The impact on the island’s farming community was particularly severe.
Thousands of sheep and cattle were believed to have been trapped in deep snow, with farmers describing the situation as ‘catastrophic’.
Despite the devastation, the storm also highlighted the island’s strong sense of community, with neighbours helping one another and emergency teams working tirelessly in difficult conditions.
Here are a selection of photos taken by Kirk Michael readers in the aftermath of the 2013 snowstorm.