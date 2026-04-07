The daffodils have long been out and the bluebells are starting to bloom as the weather begins to warm.

We published a look back at the severe snowstorms on the anniversary last month and invited readers to share their pictures.

In late March 2013, the island was brought to a standstill by what forecasters described as the worst snowfall in 50 years, with drifts reaching up to 10ft in some areas.

According to the Isle of Man Meteorological Office, it was the heaviest snowfall recorded since 1963.

More than 700 homes were left without electricity as power lines were battered by strong winds and heavy snow, with around 85 properties still cut off in the days that followed.

Across the island, roads became impassable, with more than a dozen routes closed including the Mountain Road, Ballamodha and the Switchback Road.

Schools were shut and emergency services were stretched as they worked alongside the Department of Infrastructure to reach vulnerable residents.

In some cases, people were left stranded in their homes, with five rescues carried out over the weekend as snowdrifts blocked access.

Supplies were gradually restored to affected areas including Kirk Michael, Peel and parts of the west coast, which bore the brunt of the storm.

The impact on the island’s farming community was particularly severe.

Thousands of sheep and cattle were believed to have been trapped in deep snow, with farmers describing the situation as ‘catastrophic’.

Despite the devastation, the storm also highlighted the island’s strong sense of community, with neighbours helping one another and emergency teams working tirelessly in difficult conditions.

Here are a selection of photos taken by Kirk Michael readers in the aftermath of the 2013 snowstorm.

A plough tries to clear the roads after the 2013 snowstorm
A digger tries to clear the roads after the 2013 snowstorm (Credit: Mark Lawrence) (Mark Lawrence)
Snow drifts in the back garden of a Kirk Michael home
Snow drifts in the back garden of a Kirk Michael home (Credit: Mark Lawrence) (Mark Lawrence)
A snowy scene of Kirk Michael in 2013
A snowy scene of Kirk Michael in 2013 (Credit: Mark Lawrence) (Mark Lawrence)
A stricken car falls victim to the 2013 snowstorm
A stricken car falls victim to the 2013 snowstorm (Credit: Mark Lawrence) (Mark Lawrence)
Walls of snow banked each side of the island's roads following the 2013 snowstorm
Walls of snow banked each side of the island's roads following the 2013 snowstorm (Credit: Mark Lawrence) (Mark Lawrence)
A car drives up a road enclosed by banks of snow in 2013
A car drives up a road enclosed by banks of snow in 2013 (-)
The 2013 snowstorm changed the island's landscape
The 2013 snowstorm changed the island's landscape (-)
While the 2013 snowstorm caused chaos it also led to pretty landscapes
While the 2013 snowstorm caused chaos it also led to pretty landscapes (-)