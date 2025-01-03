£3,000 was presented to local charity Isle Listen during the New Years Day Dip in Castletown.
The dip saw a large number of participants take to the freezing water in Castletown Harbour in speedos and Scooby Doo onesies to bring in the new year.
The dip was initially organised to take place in Castletown’s outer harbour, but tidal conditions meant that those taking part gathered at the inner harbour at 11am.
A number of members from the Castletown Ale Drinkers Society (CADS) attended the dip, and took the opportunity to present a cheque of £3,000 to Isle Listen following 2024’s Tin Baths Championship in September.
A spokesperson from CADS said: ‘Our year started in the best possible way with New Years Day Dip and handing over a nice cheque to our friends at Isle Listen.
‘Your support from the World Tin Bath Championships was shared with the amazing charity that helps to support young people’s mental health.
‘We want to thank everyone that has helped out CADS and look forward to working with you all again this year. Enjoy 2025 boys and girls - as always it will be a good one