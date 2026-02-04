These pictures provide a glimpse of just how far a doomed former hotel had fallen into dereliction.
The Castletown Golf Links Hotel closed in 2017, by which time its heyday had long been left behind.
These images, supplied by Derek Clarkson, managing director of demolition contractors the CCJ Group, show the building’s ravaged interior - and why there was no choice but to knock it down.
Ceilings have collapsed and debris lies everywhere.
There is plenty of evidence of unwanted guests, with graffiti daubed on walls, windows smashed and holes punched in plasterwork.
Golf links owner Philip Vermeulen said intruders had used fire extinguishers to wreck the staircases.
Demolition began last week and is expected to take 12 weeks to complete.
An emergency road closure is in place on Fort Island Road, beginning at the side of the old hotel.
This will facilitate controlled access by construction traffic and also to prevent further unwanted visitors to the area, particularly during the hours of darkness.
CCJ says demolition works is being carried out in a ‘controlled, phased, section-by-section manner’ necessary to prevent ‘wind-blown debris, minimise environmental contamination, and allow for appropriate segregation and removal of materials’.
A survey has found that asbestos is only present in the soffits, but Mr Clarkson said the controlled demolition will enable it to be dealt with appropriately if found elsewhere.
He said he expects a planning application to be submitted this year for a luxury hotel, with perhaps 35 rooms, together with a restaurant with views out across the bay.
It will also include a golfers’ pro shop and facilities to cater for weddings.