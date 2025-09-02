Government House was the setting for a special reception last week, as His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer welcomed those involved in the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT.
The event, held on Thursday, August 28, brought together officials, riders, Isle of Man TT Marshals and representatives from the many societies and organisations whose dedication ensures the smooth running of the races each year.
Despite the wet weather that hampered the Classic TT, crowds still turned out to celebrate another fortnight of motorsport on the Isle of Man.
A highlight of the evening was the chance to celebrate the achievements of local rider Jamie Williams, who claimed a memorable double victory at this year’s MGP.
The Manxman triumphed in the Supersport race on Saturday before returning to the top step of the podium in Monday’s Junior MGP aboard his Aprilia RS660.
His Excellency remarked on the pride felt across the island as the Manx National Anthem was played twice during the week’s celebrations.
Guests enjoyed the opportunity to mingle and share stories, while also admiring a display of the prestigious MGP trophies.
Adding to the evening’s heritage was the presence of “Sally”, a 1952 Norton Model 30M Manx, kindly loaned by Bob Dowty.
Remarkably, the bike has remained in the same family since it was purchased brand new from the Norton factory by Mr Dowty’s father, William, over 70 years ago.
As the evening drew to a close, the conversation briefly gave way to the roar of jet engines, with a spectacular display by the RAF Typhoon Display Team lighting up the skies above Government House.
His Excellency thanked the RAF for arranging the flypast to coincide with the reception, rounding off what proved to be a fitting tribute to the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT community.