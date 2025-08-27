University College Isle of Man (UCM) recently hosted an evening of celebration for its Creative Media students, as family, staff and industry professionals gathered to view the Final Major Projects.
The event, held on campus, offered a vibrant showcase of talent, with projects ranging from performative music videos to animated shorts and graphic novels.
The exhibition drew a broad audience, including Isle of Man-based media professionals, who played a key role in selecting winners for the Industry Cohort Awards.
The awards recognise students whose work demonstrates outstanding creative potential, professional quality, and alignment with industry expectations, highlighting the next generation of media makers.
Media Isle of Man’s Tom Curphey attended as part of the judging panel and presented one of the awards.
‘The professional insight brought real value to the evening, and the involvement helped validate the talent and hard work our learners have put into their final major projects,’ said a UCM spokesperson.
The evening offered an informal atmosphere, with guests enjoying refreshments such as popcorn and hotdogs as they explored the exhibition, discussing the creativity and skill evident in each project.
Students and staff alike praised the experience, noting how rewarding it was to have their work recognised by industry professionals.
Among the shortlisted students were Adam Brooks, whose performative music video impressed audiences with its originality; Felix Galbraith, presenting DEXTER: The Final Cut; Karmen St John-Cain with a brilliant animated music video; Sophia Pearson with a chilling horror trailer; and Millie Price, who showcased her graphic novel zine.
The event highlighted the growing talent emerging from UCM’s Creative Media programme and reinforced the importance of industry engagement in nurturing students’ future careers.
‘A huge thank you to the supporters of this event,’ added the UCM spokesperson, ‘for encouraging the next generation of media makers and celebrating their achievements.’