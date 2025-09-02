Former Formula One World Champion Damon Hill has declared his trip to this year’s Manx Grand Prix ‘well worth it’ – despite battling the small matter of Hurricane Erin to get here.
The English racing legend, who competed in F1 between 1992 and 1999 and notched up 22 career wins, admitted he was a little hesitant about making the journey as stormy weather approached.
But Hill took the plunge, sharing with his 73,000 Facebook followers a highlight reel of his visit which included spectating from the iconic Creg-ny-Baa and even riding across the Mountain on his own bike.
‘We went anyway (despite the storm), and we’re very glad we did!’ he said.
But many have said the ‘hurricane’ he’s referring to was nothing on what motorcycle fans put up with at TT 2025.
Born in Hampstead, London, Hill is no stranger to the island.
He has previously visited as a guest speaker for charity events, including in 2006 and 2015, but this time he swapped the dinner jacket for a crash helmet to soak up the atmosphere of the Manx Grand Prix.
His video, warmly received by fans online, shows him grinning from ear to ear as he takes in the racing and the island scenery.
For a man who spent much of his career hitting 200mph in a Williams or Jordan, the TT Mountain Road offered a rather different kind of thrill.
Hill’s endorsement will no doubt delight Manx racing enthusiasts and tourism chiefs alike.
After all, when a former Formula One world champion makes the trip over to watch the bikes fly past the Creg, it’s hard to argue with the draw of the Grand Prix.
And if his Facebook post is anything to go by, it won’t be the last time Damon Hill swaps Silverstone for Signpost Corner.