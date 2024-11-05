The familiar rolling stock of the Isle of Man Steam Railway was transformed into a ghastly ghost train as part of a special Hop-Tu-Naa themed event.
Staff at the heritage railway dressed up as a variety of colourful characters, including Jinny the Witch, as they welcomed guests on-board the terrifying train as it set off from Douglas on Saturday.
As part of the eerie event, guests feasted on a variety of different themed and frightening food - including ‘slime’ sandwiches, ‘troll tongue’ rolls, ‘vomit cream’ scones and ‘toenail’ cakes.
Younger passengers were also treated to some spooky stories, a prize colouring competition and some chilling crafts as the rolling stock made its way along the line.
Once at Castletown, passengers disembarked to meet some feathered friends - namely two beautiful owls who had been brought to the platform to greet guests - before heading to the nearby town park for some eerie interactive activities.
Staff at the railway are now gearing up to host a series of special Christmas themed train journeys during the festive season, including the popular Polar Express trips.
