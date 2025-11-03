Hop tu Naa was celebrated in style across the island over the weekend, with children, and plenty of adults too, getting into the spooky spirit for the Isle of Man’s oldest and most distinctive tradition.

From turnip carving to fancy dress parties, film nights and good old-fashioned door-knocking, the Manx version of Halloween once again brought communities together.

These photographs show the very best of Hop tu Naa, smiling faces, creative costumes and families making memories across the weekend.

From witches and wizards to pumpkins and pirates, islanders young and old went all out for the occasion, with children enjoying knocking on doors and receiving (probably far too many!) sweets from generous neighbours.

At Cregneash, families were treated to the annual Hop tu Naa Festival, where Manx folklore came to life through turnip carving, live music, dancing, storytelling and seasonal treats.

There was also a full week of creative activities for younger visitors, including The Enormous Turnip musical performance by Manx Family Concerts, Turn Up for Turnips workshops, and the Tiny Turnips Festival for under-fives.

For film lovers, the Spooky Little Screen series at the Manx Museum offered a chance to enjoy family favourites like The Addams Family, Hotel Transylvania, and Hocus Pocus.

Victoria Dale, Business Development Manager for Manx National Heritage, said: ‘Hop tu Naa is one of the island’s most distinctive and much-loved traditions.

‘This year’s events offered something for everyone, whether you were carving a turnip at Cregneash or watching a Halloween classic.’

It’s clear from the fantastic photographs shared with us this year that Hop tu Naa remains as magical as ever, for all ages.