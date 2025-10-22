Government House hosted a special evening earlier this month as His Excellency Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer welcomed cadets, instructors, and guests for the Annual Cadet Awards and Investiture.
The event, held in early October, recognised the achievements and dedication of young people involved in the island’s cadet organisations, including the Combined Cadet Force, Sea Cadets, Air Training Corps, Army Cadet Force, and St John Ambulance.
In his opening remarks, His Excellency spoke of his personal connection to the ceremony, explaining that it was the first major event he hosted after being sworn in as Lieutenant Governor on September 30, 2021.
‘It will therefore always be very special to me,’ he said.
The evening began with a welcome to the award recipients and their guests, followed by Brigadier Tom O’Brien CBE, TD, DL, VR of the North West Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, who read out citations for each of the award winners.
The first presentation saw Able Cadet Harry Morgan of the Sea Cadet Corps invested as the new Lieutenant Governor’s Cadet for the coming year.
He was joined by Cadet Sergeant Matthew Higgins of St John Ambulance, whose citation was read by Edward Littlewood, Commissioner for Youth.
His Excellency also paid tribute to the outgoing cadet, Cadet RSM Thomas Harwood of King William’s College CCF, thanking him for his ‘hard work and dedication’ throughout the year.
Further awards for Meritorious Service and Endeavour were then presented to both cadets and instructors.
A Silver Defence Employer Recognition Award was also presented to local engineering company Swagelok, collected by John Lewis MBE.
The evening showcased the range of opportunities available to young people in the island’s cadet movement.