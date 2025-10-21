M&S says the revamped Douglas store is creating 31 new jobs and 64 seasonal roles.
Staff welcomed customers to the new-look foodhall which has been refurbished in staggered stages over the past few months.
But it remains only 80% complete with the official opening date for the new, expanded Foodhall taking place on Wednesday, November 26.
The Foodhall renewal will see the store grow from 191 to up to 286 staff, with 95 new and seasonal opportunities available. This includes 31 permanent roles across the foodhall, fashion, operations and night teams, as well as 64 additional seasonal positions to support the busy shopping period.
This week saw the opening of the first phase which includes features such as a hot chicken counter, a cheese barge, in-store flower shop and an M&S wine shop.
There is also a significantly enlarged in-store bakery offering a wider choice of breads such as M&S’ popular Collection Sourdough, alongside pastries and sweet treats.
M&S Douglas store manager Caroline Brand, at, said: ‘We’re excited to welcome customers into a transformed store that puts great quality, trusted value, and delicious food at the heart of everything we do.
‘Our team has been working extremely hard behind the scenes to deliver a renewed foodhall in time to provide a great Christmas shopping experience for our Isle of Man community.’
Once fully open, the Douglas Foodhall will showcase the complete M&S food range, including a range of over 100 ‘Remarkable Value’ everyday staples. The store also offers the Click & Collect service.
The transformed store is expected to fully open in Spring 2026. Early next year, refurbishment will focus on the stores first floor which will boast a 25,000sq ft fashion, home and beauty department once complete.