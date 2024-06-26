More than 200 guests from across the Manx community took part in a special reception at Government House last week to celebrate the official birthday of Charles III, Lord of Man.
The diverse invite list included many first-time guests, with nominations sought from several of the charities, clubs and organisations to which Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Philippa Lorimer act as patrons.
Every Captain of the Parish nominated two guests from their parishes to attend.
Also invited were several island residents who have received honours in the last couple of years.
The latest recipients of honours, announced on June 14, came too late for an invitation to this event.
But Captain Stephen Carter, awarded an MBE for services to maritime safety and his community for the King’s Birthday Honours, was present in his role as Captain of the Parish of Lonan.
This is the second such reception since King Charles was crowned as King and Lord of Man in 2022.
Regardless of their actual birth date, British monarchs tend to have an official birthday in the summertime in the hope of good weather.