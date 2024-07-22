University College Isle of Man recently held their annual Foundation Learning Awards, with 25 students with additional or complex needs celebrated.
The event celebrates the achievements of students with additional needs, ranging from those who study at Level 2s, to those students with complex needs who require a higher level of support. It also recognises the development of work skills, particularly for those students who, as part of their course, work in The Annie Gill Café.
This has enabled a number of students to secure employment this year.
This year’s winners were Hayden Kneen, Henry Crane of Cluny, Jamie Rice, William Grosvenor, Jessica Wright, Ryan Edge, Niamh Watterson, Thomas Dallimore, Max Vernon, Ben Potts, Nicola Maloney and Millie Lyon.
UCM’s Principal Jesamine Kelly said: ‘Our Foundation Learning awards event is a really lovely occasion where we get to celebrate the success of our students with additional and complex needs.
‘We tailor the event to their needs, so it’s a very relaxed evening in a space they feel comfortable in.
‘It’s wonderful to see these students approaching their studies with a positive attitude and being determined to succeed; they have done just that.
‘We’re looking forward to seeing where their journey takes them and we’re sure their time at UCM has given them the skills and confidence to reach their potential.’