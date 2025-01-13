Seven Scottish fishermen who lost their lives when the Solway Harvester sank off the coast of the Isle of Man 25 years ago were remembered last weekend.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK laid a floral tribute at the Solway Harvester Memorial on Douglas Head on Sunday at 2:30pm to mark the tragedy.
Three members of the same family were among the seven who lost their lives on January 11, 2000 when the scallop dredger sank while heading for shelter in Ramsey Bay during heavy storms.
Skipper Craig Mills, 29, his brother Robin, 33, and their cousin David, 17, died alongside David Lyons, 18, Wesley Jolly, 17, John Murphy, 22 and Martin Milligan, 26.
The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: ‘On this poignant anniversary, we remember and pay tribute to the men who lost their lives.
‘Our thoughts are with their families and friends and with the close-knit fishing communities of Galloway – particularly Whithorn, Garlieston, and the Isle of Whithorn – where the crew were from.
‘As a seafaring nation with a proud fishing heritage, the tragedy and loss are still keenly felt in the Isle of Man.
‘We have close links with the people of Scotland and there is an enduring bond between the island and the crew’s hometowns.’
The vessel’s rusting wreck, for many years stored at Douglas harbour, was finally scrapped in 2013.