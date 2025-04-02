A well-attended celebration of the different spring traditions from around the world took place at Cafe Lingo in Douglas recently.
Held at the Promenade Methodist Church, SpringFest features a variety of musicians and performers from various countries who live in the island, live music and dancing, children’s activities and a range of internationally themed food and drink.
This year's festival included various performances from act groups such as Roc Vannin, Perrie Bane, Three Grumpy Old Men, Owen Atkinson and Manx Voices.
Cafe Lingo was founded by Karen Norton and is an inclusive language educational support group which offers free lessons to local residents who may not speak English as their first language.
A spokesperson from Cafe Lingo commented: ‘We’re still basking in the afterglow of listening to such excellent performers at our 2025 SpringFest.
‘A special thanks goes to Manx Voices, Owen Atkinson, Roc Vannin Choir, Perree Bane, local folk group Three Grumpy Old Men, guitarists Pete Lumb and Stepan Podobsky and Swing in the Isle for their tremendous performances.
‘Thank you to VIBE Plant Based and Riley's Garden Centre for providing vouchers as raffle prizes as well as to all those who donated an item or several.
‘Finally, thank you to our students and volunteers for providing such culinary treats!’
Due to this year’s raffle, Cafe Lingo has raised £160 for the local ‘Forget Me Not’ charity.
Forget Me Not is a dedicated charity established in August 2018, with the mission of improving the support available for people living with dementia and their families.
A spokesperson from Roc Vannin Choir added: ‘We were delighted to join Café Lingo at their Springfest, and it was a great event.
‘Thank you for the invite and well done to everyone involved!’