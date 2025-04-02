A drug smuggler from Liverpool has appeared in court admitting trying to import cocaine and cannabis to the island.
Thirty-two-year-old Michael Green was arrested at the Isle of Man Sea Terminal on March 21.
Green appeared before magistrates at Douglas Courthouse on March 27, entering guilty pleas to importing cocaine and cannabis, as well as possessing both drugs with intent to supply.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that Green arrived on the island at 6am from Heysham, on March 21.
When quizzed, he claimed he was a subcontractor, travelling to the island for work.
However, no items were found to support his claims, and the vehicle was seized by police.
A search found a purpose-built hide under the rear seat.
Two packages were found inside, containing cocaine and cannabis.
Ms Kinrade said that the cannabis has been tested, but the cocaine is yet to be tested, as the integrity of the package needed to be preserved.
Green, who lives at Dacy Road, was interviewed and told officers that he had been asked to deliver cannabis to the island.
He said he had been told to leave the van in a street once he arrived on the island, then to go back and collect it the next day.
He said that his ferry fare had been paid for, and he had been told he would receive £1,000 after the job was done.
Green claimed that he had not known cocaine would be in the van and said that he had a gambling addiction.
Ms Kinrade submitted that the case should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Magistrates agreed and Green will appear there on April 4.
He is remanded in custody.