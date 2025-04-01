This massive pile of timber removed from the island’s storm-ravaged plantations is stacked up on Ramsey quayside awaiting export to the UK.
More than 35,000 cubic metres of timber is being removed from the plantations including South Barrule and Archallagan.
The major harvesting operation began in February, marking a significant step towards opening a new export market for Manx timber.
UK contractor Euroforest has been appointed by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) to carry out the felling.
The timber is being transported by boat, with Mezeron handling the haulage to the dockside.
The sawmill at St John's is processing a portion of the available timber.
DEFA says exporting to the UK provides an opportunity for commercial gain while still supplying the local sawmill.
The damage was further exacerbated by Storm Eowyn in January, where wind speeds at the top of Snaefell exceeded 100mph.
The aftermath of Storm Eowyn, described as one of the worst storms to hit the island in recent memory, is still being dealt with.
Replanting efforts will begin soon after the harvesting, incorporating a mix of commercial conifers and broadleaf trees.
Government say this strategy aims to enhance biodiversity while ensuring long-term environmental benefits.
During the operation, mountain biking and walking trails within the affected plantations has been temporarily closed for safety reasons.
DEFA Minister Clare Barber said back in February that the plantations have a role as a sustainable commercial crop.
She said: ‘Understandably, the work will have a visual impact on the landscape.
‘Over time we will see these spaces gradually regenerate and continue to provide valuable timber resources and spaces to explore for people in the island.’