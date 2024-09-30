The Great Laxey Wheel celebrated its 170th birthday in style on Saturday, with visitors flocking to one of the Isle of Man’s most iconic landmarks for a day of festivities.
Despite the actual anniversary falling on Friday, celebrations were held over the weekend, offering guests free admission to the attraction and the chance to take part in a range of family-friendly activities.
Alec Souter, from the Balaklava Pipes and Drums, part of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Association, marked the occasion by performing the Isle of Man’s National Anthem on his bagpipes at the site.
His stirring rendition echoed through the Laxey Valley, creating a memorable atmosphere for all those who attended.
Throughout the day, visitors enjoyed exploring the historic Lady Isabella and took part in a variety of activities, from traditional games to special tours showcasing ongoing conservation work on the rod duct and T-Rocker.
One highlight on the day was the ‘Hard Hat Tour’ which set-off at 1 pm and offered guests a deeper insight into the efforts to restore the Laxey Wheel.
While admission was free, attendees were encouraged to donate to support the ongoing maintenance of the beloved landmark.