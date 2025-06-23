The Lieutenant Governor and Lady Lorimer enjoyed an overnight visit to the Calf of Man recently.
Their latest adventure took them to the Calf, a 600-acre islet off the south coast of the island managed by Manx National Heritage.
Known for its rugged beauty and rich birdlife, the Calf is a hotspot for birdwatchers and nature lovers.
Government House said the couple made the most of their short stay, with a long walk around the island and plenty of time spent birdwatching.
Lady Lorimer also lent a hand to Manx Shearwater Callback volunteer Liam Northfield during a burrow survey.
‘It was lovely to hear the little chirrups coming from inside the burrows in response to the call recording device,’ a spokesperson said.
The pair were also impressed to learn about the use of solar panels to power webcams monitoring nesting seabirds, which can be viewed online at mwt.im/webcams.
The Calf is home to around 33 breeding species of seabirds each year, including Manx Shearwaters, Kittiwakes, Razorbills, and Shags.
Other regular sightings include Peregrines, Hen Harriers, and Choughs.
Lady Lorimer was reportedly thrilled to spot seven puffins on the choppy boat journey back, and ‘not the plastic kind!’
Before departing, His Excellency presented Manx sailor Steve Clague with a Lieutenant Governor’s flag for his boat, which runs trips to the Calf.
The visit comes shortly after the Calf was featured on the TV series Proper Jobs, which saw former TT racer Guy Martin spend time as a wildlife warden on the island.
The Governor's visit was supported by the Calf’s wardens: Eleanor, Kate, Ed, Dominic, and Liam.