The Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival has returned this week, bringing a packed programme of performances and competitions to Douglas’s Villa Marina.
Commonly known as ‘The Guild’, the event runs for eight days from Saturday, April 25 to Saturday, May 2, welcoming performers of all ages and abilities.
Competitors take part in disciplines including solo singing, poetry reading, instrumental music, choirs, brass bands and dance, with participants ranging from primary school pupils to adults.
Now in its 134th year, the festival remains one of the Isle of Man’s longest-running cultural traditions.
Its roots can be traced back to 1888, when the first event, then known as the ‘Isle of Man Fine Art and Industrial Guild’, was held.
The first week of this year’s festival has seen a wide range of winners across a number of different classes.
Selected winners include Ballafesson Brass in the Brass Ensemble class, tenor horn player Elif Karagöz in a Brass Solo class, Juan Wright in an Open Brass Solo class and Onchan Silver Band in a Brass Ensemble Open class.
Singer Isla Taggart achieved first place in the Year 7 and 8 Solo class, organist Alexander Owenson won his Intermediate Organ class, Josh Quinn won the Adult General Vocal Solo class and Kendra Maddox won the Junior Vocal Solo.
Elsewhere, the Isle of Man Arts Council Community Choir took first place in the C2 Mixed Chorals Adult class.
A number of other winners and distinctions have also been awarded across the different arts, with the event set to continue until Saturday in both the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall and Promenade Suite.
To keep up to date with the Guild, you can visit the ‘Manx Music Festival’ Facebook page.