A young punk band from the Isle of Man is quickly making a name for itself with raw energy, DIY spirit and an ambitious debut album on the horizon.

Formed in 2022 while still in high school, Croteau began when Jake Newton and Ali Alistair met in a history class and bonded over a shared love of Tyler, the Creator and punk rock.

The pair honed their sound at Soundcheck, a youth music club at Kensington Arts Centre, where they spent hours learning covers by Nirvana and The Velvet Underground before progressing to writing original material and performing live.

Now joined by drummer Joseph Prince, the trio has built a reputation for intense, high-energy performances.

Describing themselves as ‘fast, loud and uncompromising,’ Croteau blend classic punk with melodic hooks, drawing influence from bands such as The Clash and Fugazi, while incorporating experimental elements inspired by Sonic Youth and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

They also cite The Beatles as a key influence, pointing to a subtle pop sensibility in their songwriting.

The band is set to release its debut album, Silent Sound, on May 8.

Featuring 13 original tracks, the record was developed over seven months with producer Phil Reynolds, with a focus on preserving the band’s raw, live sound.

Support from the Isle of Man Arts Council played a key role in bringing the project to life. The band also expressed gratitude to Jenni Smith and Matt Twist from Manx Punx and Ali Mellor from Air Promotions.

Croteau have already shared the stage with Wonk Unit, with upcoming performances alongside Meryl Streek, who is visiting the island this weekend, as well as a scheduled show with Pizzatramp in July, who guitarist Ali is a big fan of.

Looking ahead, the band aims to take its live shows beyond the island, showcasing the Manx punk scene to wider audiences.

You can keep up with Croteau through their Facebook page.

Croteau is made up of three friends: Ali, Joseph and Jake (L-R_
Croteau is made up of three friends Ali, Joseph and Jake (L-R). Picture by Pawel Garczynski (Pawel Garczynski )
The band are building a reputation for being a bit wild on stage
The band are building a reputation for their wild on stage antics (Credit: Ewan Peters) ( (Ewan Peters))
They recently performed at the Working Mens Institute in Laxey
They recently performed at the Working Men's Institute in Laxey where Ali accidentally snapped one of the strings on Jake’s bass guitar during the performance (Credit: Ewan Peters) ( (Ewan Peters))
Soundcheck in Douglas is where they first starting forming their identity as a band
Soundcheck in Douglas is where Croteau first started forming their identity as a band (Credit: Pawel Garczynski) (Pawel Garczynski)
Joseph Prince is the oldest out of the three members
Drummer Joseph Prince is the oldest of the three members (Credit: Pawel Garczynski) (Pawel Garczynski)
All three of the boys are extremely grateful for the support they have recieved on the island, mentioning Manx Punk and Air Promotions.
All three members say they are grateful for the support from the likes of Manx Punx, Air Promotions and the Isle of Man Arts Council (Credit: Pawel Garczynski) (Pawel Garczynski)
The band are infiltrating the scene at what they have been told is 'the most exciting the Manx music scene has been for years' (Pawel Garczynski)
Ali Alistair on the guitar (Credit: Pawel Garczynski) ((Pawel Garczynski))
Croteau's debut album is set to come out on May 8, featuring 13 all original songs (Pawel Garczynski)
Croteau's debut album is set to be released on May 8 (Credit: Pawel Garczynski) ((Pawel Garczynski))