A young punk band from the Isle of Man is quickly making a name for itself with raw energy, DIY spirit and an ambitious debut album on the horizon.
Formed in 2022 while still in high school, Croteau began when Jake Newton and Ali Alistair met in a history class and bonded over a shared love of Tyler, the Creator and punk rock.
The pair honed their sound at Soundcheck, a youth music club at Kensington Arts Centre, where they spent hours learning covers by Nirvana and The Velvet Underground before progressing to writing original material and performing live.
Now joined by drummer Joseph Prince, the trio has built a reputation for intense, high-energy performances.
Describing themselves as ‘fast, loud and uncompromising,’ Croteau blend classic punk with melodic hooks, drawing influence from bands such as The Clash and Fugazi, while incorporating experimental elements inspired by Sonic Youth and The Jesus and Mary Chain.
They also cite The Beatles as a key influence, pointing to a subtle pop sensibility in their songwriting.
The band is set to release its debut album, Silent Sound, on May 8.
Featuring 13 original tracks, the record was developed over seven months with producer Phil Reynolds, with a focus on preserving the band’s raw, live sound.
Support from the Isle of Man Arts Council played a key role in bringing the project to life. The band also expressed gratitude to Jenni Smith and Matt Twist from Manx Punx and Ali Mellor from Air Promotions.
Croteau have already shared the stage with Wonk Unit, with upcoming performances alongside Meryl Streek, who is visiting the island this weekend, as well as a scheduled show with Pizzatramp in July, who guitarist Ali is a big fan of.
Looking ahead, the band aims to take its live shows beyond the island, showcasing the Manx punk scene to wider audiences.
You can keep up with Croteau through their Facebook page.