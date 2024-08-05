The Sulby Glen Hotel summer beer, cider and gin festival has wrapped up its 20th edition, leaving attendees with fond memories and a thirst for next year’s event.
The six-day event which opened on Wednesday last week drew people from across the Isle of Man to Sulby to sample an impressive array of cask ales, ciders and gins.
Over the weekend the festival was particularly lively, with various entertainers performing to the delight of the crowds. A highlight of the festival was Monday evening’s pop-up curry night hosted by Vallika’s of Ramsey. Rosie Christian, the landlady of the Sulby Glen Hotel, has been at the helm for 48 years and in the industry for 58 years.
She said: ‘This event gives the locals, far and wide, a chance to come and sample beers that they wouldn’t normally have the chance to sample.
‘We had a very good range this year, and we thank the local breweries on the island who have supported us not just this year but every year.
‘We had one special beer on, the Bushy’s 59 Ton up Club beer, which isn’t due to be released for another two weeks, and it went very well.’