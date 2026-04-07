A planning application has been submitted to install solar panels on the roof of the National Sports Centre (NSC) in Douglas.
He confirmed a project manager was already in place to carry out the work but said there was ‘nothing tangible’ yet for solar panels on Noble’s Hospital or the Sea Terminal.
Now a planning application has been submitted by the MUA for the panels which would sit on the main building at the Groves Road facility.
In the planning statement, the MUA says: ‘The purpose of the proposal is to generate renewable electricity for export directly to the Manx Utilities power system as a front of meter installation and to support the Government objectives for decarbonisation and energy resilience.
‘The proposal comprises the installation of approximately 1,200 photovoltaic modules on suitable roof areas of the main NSC building.’
The MUA argues many solar panels have been installed on commercial and private buildings over the years with no adverse impact.
It says: ‘Rooftop solar has precedent across the Isle of Man, with small and medium scale installations approved in both residential and commercial contexts.
‘Such approvals demonstrate broad policy support for renewable energy where visual and environmental impacts are minimal.
‘Renewable energy installations in such locations are fully consistent with national climate policy and are strongly preferred to rural construction.’
The planning statement concluded by arguing the proposal supports the Island Development Plan and Government climate objectives, has negligible visual, environmental and amenity impact and provides material public benefit through clean energy generation.
On this basis, the proposal is considered entirely appropriate and compliant with relevant planning policy, and planning approval should be granted.