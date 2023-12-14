The Peveril Buildings (6-7) on Loch Prom include the Bordello bar and nightclub, as well as the former hotels above.
Listed on Chrystals, the landmark buildings cover approximately 18,500 sq ft.
The estate agent said: ‘The upper floors are vacant and present an excellent opportunity for conversion to residential apartments that would benefit from uninterrupted sea views.
‘Bordellos comprises of a bar, basement club, kitchen, WC facilities and storage rooms.
The upstairs of the Peveril Buildings
‘The rooms in the former hotels have been removed leaving each floor open plan ready for development.’
The nightclub has been closed since November, with a sign on the door stating it’s shut until further notice.