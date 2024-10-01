Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) recently held its annual prizegiving ceremony.

GCSE and A-Level pupils were celebrated as special guest Minister for Education Daphne Caine presented certificates and awards to students for their academic success.

One of the evening's key highlights was the school's impressive performance in a recent validation under the new Quality Assurance Framework.

As the first school to be validated as part of this pilot program, the validation report commended the school's overall quality and educational standards.

Headteacher Charlotte Clarke said: ‘We are very proud of our students who clearly worked very hard in their GCSEs and their A Levels and we wish them every success in their next chapter, whether that be in further education, employment or an apprenticeship.

‘Our students received excellent results and as a school, the highest secondary attainment scores at GCSE.

‘It is worth mentioning the 8% increase in 5A*-C grades which has risen to 78%.

‘We experienced equal success at A Level, with our determined Year 13s achieving fantastic results, with 35% achieving the highest grades of A*-A for their A Level and Vocational qualifications, 8% higher than the UK average.’

Jess Cleator collecting the The Michael Kewley Memorial Shield for Endeavour
Jess Cleator collecting the The Michael Kewley Memorial Shield for Endeavour (QEII)
Kitty Ayres was awarded a number of trophies. They were The Headteacher’s Prize, The Deans Trophy for Contribution to the School and Community, The Walter Cannell Literary Prize and The Hinnigan Trophy for Performing Arts
Kitty Ayres was awarded a number of trophies. They were The Headteacher’s Prize, The Deans Trophy for Contribution to the School and Community, The Walter Cannell Literary Prize and The Hinnigan Trophy for Performing Arts (QEII)
Gethin Owen was awarded The Forster Prize for Best A Level results and The Assistant Headteacher’s Prize
Gethin Owen was awarded The Forster Prize for Best A Level results and The Assistant Headteacher’s Prize (QEII)
Joshua Bull won The Deputy Headteacher’s Prize and The McLeod Biology Prize
Joshua Bull won The Deputy Headteacher’s Prize and The McLeod Biology Prize (QEII)
David Sargent collected The Forster Prize for Best A Level Results; The Viking Lodge Higher Education Award for Science; The School Association Award for highest UCAS Point Score; The McKirgan Cup for A Level Mathematics; The School Association A level Prize for I.T.; The Laurence Delaney Prize for Physics
David Sargent collected The Forster Prize for Best A Level Results; The Viking Lodge Higher Education Award for Science; The School Association Award for highest UCAS Point Score; The McKirgan Cup for A Level Mathematics; The School Association A level Prize for I.T.; The Laurence Delaney Prize for Physics (QEII)
Lois Lillie was awarded The Lucas Cup for Service to the School
Lois Lillie was awarded The Lucas Cup for Service to the School (QEII)