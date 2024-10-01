Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) recently held its annual prizegiving ceremony.
GCSE and A-Level pupils were celebrated as special guest Minister for Education Daphne Caine presented certificates and awards to students for their academic success.
One of the evening's key highlights was the school's impressive performance in a recent validation under the new Quality Assurance Framework.
As the first school to be validated as part of this pilot program, the validation report commended the school's overall quality and educational standards.
Headteacher Charlotte Clarke said: ‘We are very proud of our students who clearly worked very hard in their GCSEs and their A Levels and we wish them every success in their next chapter, whether that be in further education, employment or an apprenticeship.
‘Our students received excellent results and as a school, the highest secondary attainment scores at GCSE.
‘It is worth mentioning the 8% increase in 5A*-C grades which has risen to 78%.
‘We experienced equal success at A Level, with our determined Year 13s achieving fantastic results, with 35% achieving the highest grades of A*-A for their A Level and Vocational qualifications, 8% higher than the UK average.’