These pictures show the resurfacing and maintenance work carried out by the Department of Infrastructure on a section of the TT Course over the weekend.
The work, undertaken at Creg Willy's Hill, Glen Helen and north bound lanes at Ballig Bridge, were completed over Friday, Saturday and Sunday to avoid disruption to commuters.
It’s one of a number of areas of the TT Course that have been resurfaced ahead of this year’s event.
The junction with Braddan Road to the junction with Saddle Road has been resurfaced, with the route shut and made one way for large periods of January. Roadworks on the Mountain Road are set to start next week.
The section of the road between Ramsey Hairpin and the Bungalow will be closed for two days from 6am on Monday, April 22.
The Bungalow to Creg-ny-Baa will close the following Monday, April 29 for two days.
The Department of Infrastructure’s highway services says ‘the works are to ensure that the road remains fit for public use throughout the year and is prepared for the upcoming road race season’.