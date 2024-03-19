Students from six of the island’s high school came together to compete in the national finals of the annual Junior Achievement Student Company of the Year contest.

Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lormier was in attendance
The event was held at the Palace Hotel last week and celebrated the achievements of more than 100 year 12 students from QEII High School, Ramsey Grammar School, Ballakermeen High School, St Ninian’s High School, Castle Rushen High School and King William’s College.

The Nova team created eco-friendly tote bags adorned with hand-drawn designs of Manx flowers
Pupils who participate in the Junior Achievement Company Programme get to experience first-hand what it’s like to set up and run their own business, supported by a volunteer business mentor who helps them through their six-month journey. The one-day competition determined which business would go on to win the title of ‘HSBC Student Company of the Year’.

The @Ez team with their menstrual products kit
The winning team will go on to represent the Isle of Man in the European finals, which is to be held in Sicily in July.

The Creed team with a smart glove, created using ultrasonic sensors and haptic feedback, designed for blind and visually impaired individuals
As part of the competition, students put together an exhibition to display to judges.

The results of the competition will be announced in the later this week following an award ceremony at the Villa Marina on Wednesday night.

The Impact team created hexagonal planters from recycled wood to attract bees
The Plutus team with a gel-cooling mat to regulate body temperature at night
The Argid team, which has created customisable glasses with colour-changing lenses to address different sight and cognitive challenges
The Prodigi team, which has created a productivity app aimed at high school students
