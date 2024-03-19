The event was held at the Palace Hotel last week and celebrated the achievements of more than 100 year 12 students from QEII High School, Ramsey Grammar School, Ballakermeen High School, St Ninian’s High School, Castle Rushen High School and King William’s College.
Pupils who participate in the Junior Achievement Company Programme get to experience first-hand what it’s like to set up and run their own business, supported by a volunteer business mentor who helps them through their six-month journey. The one-day competition determined which business would go on to win the title of ‘HSBC Student Company of the Year’.
The winning team will go on to represent the Isle of Man in the European finals, which is to be held in Sicily in July.
As part of the competition, students put together an exhibition to display to judges.
The results of the competition will be announced in the later this week following an award ceremony at the Villa Marina on Wednesday night.