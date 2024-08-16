Anyone wishing to head to the beach to catch the last of the sunshine on Sunday before the rain kicks in should avoid Port Erin.
That is, of course, unless you are a motorsport fan, in which case, you are in for a treat.
The main beach will be closed from noon to prepare the track for the Manx MX beachcross at Port Erin this Sunday, August 18. Signing on will take place from 1pm for a 3pm start.
A and B adults, plus 85cc youths and quad bikes.
Anyone who does wish to swim, sunbathe or get out on the kayak or paddleboard do have a small section of beach at the Cosy Nook side they can enjoy.
On a Facebook post, Port Erin Commissioners said: ‘The main beach will be closed from midday for the duration of the event with the Cosy Nook end of the beach remaining open for use.
‘Please observe all signage, closed off areas for the event and instructions from marshals. Hope you all enjoy the racing!’