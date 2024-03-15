‘The Railway Inspector has visited the pier to look at our set-up and has made some recommendations which we will now set in motion. He has to issue us with a certificate in order for the train to run with passengers.’ Mr Curphey said there was no confirmed date as yet for the delivery of the replacement steelwork for bays six and seven from the Glasgow-based fabricators but he added: ‘We are looking for them in April and to have bays seven and eight completed by the end of the summer.’