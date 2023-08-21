Replacement steel was lifted into position on bay 6 of the Victorian landmark this week.
Last month, volunteers working on the Ramsey, had an unexpected setback when they found that the replacement steel which had been ordered and delivered for the next bay was up to 40mm too long.
Their solution has been to strip bay seven and then take its old south girder off, allowing the team to fit the new south girder on bay six.
Weather permitting, the north side and middle beams were due to be fitted later this week.
There is no issue with the stability of the pier as the legs still have weight on them as they carry the girders on two bays.
When the fabricators survey bays seven and eight for the new girders they will make an allowance for the additional 20-40mm difference on bay six.
A telehandler operating from the beach has been used to swap out the old iron girders for the new steel ones,
The volunteers anticipate completing the work on bay six by the autumn, depending on weather conditions and tides.
A five-year lease was signed with the government in July 2017 to restore the first three bays of the pier.
This was completed within four years, with the project quickly becoming a real community effort. The trust is now focused on phase two of the ambitious restoration, which goes up to bay eight.
If all goes to plan, the trust intends to order the steel for bay seven this summer for delivery early next year. This would give a timescale for completion of phase two by late summer 2024.
Overall restoration is set to cost £4.5m, with each of the 60 bays costing £75,000.