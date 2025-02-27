A pilates session was recently held in Peel Cathedral as part of the Museum of the Moon exhibition.
Created by touring international artist Luke Jerram. the museum has been in place since early February and will end this weekend on Sunday, March 2.
A wide range of events have taken place as part of the museum, including a concert with the u3a Ukulele Group, a ‘mind and body’ session, big table lunches in the Corrin Hall, a treasure hunt organised by Peel Traders and concerts including acts such as Ramsey Choral Society, King William’s College and the Cathedral choirs.
The recent pilates session was also one of these events, and was run by ‘Pilates Isle of Man’ instructor Lizzy Main.
Talking about the session, Lizzy said: ‘As a local business in Peel I was invited to bring my mat and chair based Pilates classes to the cathedral, which through the Arts Council has hosted the art installation.
‘It was an opportunity to showcase the Pilates method of exercise whilst enabling participants to enjoy this out of space experience.’
Over the course of a week, Lizzy held four classes and 225 people attended overall, with the largest class being on the final day when 95 people took part in a mat class.
‘In mid-week I held a very popular chair based exercise class with multi-generational participants, proving that chair based pilates is suitable for all ages and abilities,’ she added.
‘The cathedral has created a unique community space.
‘Credit to Rosemary Clarke, the Dean and their team of volunteers for making all of my participants feel so welcome and so pleased to have the opportunity to develop their fitness.’
The Museum of the Moon will be open until Sunday, March 2, with a final ‘Pigs on the Wing’ (Pink Floyd tribute act) concert taking place on Saturday evening.