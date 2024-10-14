Tributes have been paid to a dedicated Calf of Man warden who is stepping down as a bird warden after 11 seasons.
Manx Wildlife Trust has given Aron Sapsford a send-off after he announced he was leaving ‘for pastures new’.
A senior ornithological warden, Aron has been responsible for discovering new bird species for the Isle of Man and has raised the profile of the Calf and its amazing feathered inhabitants and visitors.
Posting on Facebook, MWT said: ‘We would like to celebrate and give a special shout to Aron Sapsford who has been the on and off for an incredible 11 seasons, but now leaves us for pastures new.
‘Aron is the longest ever-serving warden in the Calf’s long history and during these years Aron has done much to train the next generation of ornithologists and conservations.
‘An early highlight in his long career, very much an ornithological crowning glory, occurred on Hop tu Naa in 1989, when a mourning dove from North America arrived on the Calf.
‘It was caught, ringed and released, becoming not just a new bird for the Calf, but also for the Isle of Man, for all of Britain and Ireland, for all of Europe and indeed for all of the Western Palearctic, which includes Africa, Arabia and northern Asia.
‘Very few ornithologists will ever be able to claim such a first or such a ‘mega’ bird, especially over such a large part of the globe!’
But Aron continued to identify and ring new species to this rea of the world.
MWT said: ‘He personally has added not just a new species for the whole of the Western Palearctic, but five new bird species for the Isle of Man and additionally four new bird species for the Calf of Man, along with maybe a hundred or so invertebrate species.
‘Today, the Calf bird list stands at an incredible 288 species, with an impressive 67 that have been recorded as breeding.’
Aron’s high profile on social media has also shined a light on the Calf’s importance for birds and other species.
MWT added: ‘Before Aron’s tenure, the Calf used to be an under-appreciated place that few had ever heard of. Now, thanks for Aron, it has over 6,000 social media followers across the globe (@calfofmanbirdobservatory) and is revered by many as a migratory hotspot and an esteemed site for breeding birds of global significance.
‘So thank you Aron, for all of this and so much more and behalf of everyone at Manx Wildlife Trust we wish you the best of luck with your new chapter and we know you will have an impact where ever you go!’