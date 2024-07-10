Proposals for a four-screen cinema, restaurants and new apartments in the centre of Douglas have taken a step further after plans were finally submitted.
Retail units, leisure facilities and ‘state of the art’ offices also form part of the ‘ambitious’ plans (24/00586/B) for former Lord Street bus station in North Quay which includes a 14-storey section which would make it one of the tallest buildings in Douglas.
Ramsey based company Wyyttavin Limited announced in May it would be submitting plans but have now only been validated and listed by planners this week after some technical issues were ironed out.
Back in May, a spokesman for Wyyttavin Limited said: ‘Our key goal is to transform the site by creating an architectural landmark of stature and elegance within a high-quality, sustainable urban setting for the benefit of the resident community and visitors alike.’
As part of the plans, five new bus stands each with a waiting area will be placed on the site, replacing the current Lord Street bus shelters.
An indoor bus information centre which will include seating, toilets, heating and changing facilities will also form part of the facilities for bus passengers.
A total of 85 apartments made-up of a mix of one, two and three bedroom units will form part of the scheme as well as car park with 91 parking spaces for residents.
The spokesman said: ‘These proposals are created to specifically appeal to economically active people who want to make Douglas city centre the place they want to live, work and socialise.
‘The plans should act as a catalyst for further investment in Douglas, assisting in creating vibrancy around the city and a more dynamic offering during the day and night-time, seven days a week and all year round.’
The Lord Street site was bought by ‘Lord Street Development SPV Limited’, a firm headed by island businessman Stephen Bradley, from the government’s Department of Infrastructure back in 2017.
Lord Street Development SPV Limited has now signed a deal to sell the site to Wyyttavin Limited if the project gets planning permission.
If the scheme gets the go ahead from planners, the site could be up and running in two years.
A spokesman for Wyyttavin Limited said it has been in talks with the Isle of Man’s planning representatives and related government departments about the plans over the last 12-months.
‘We have listened and have factored their advice and input into our final draft scheme,’ he added. We feel that this is an exciting time to be making a significant investment into the island.’
The plans have already been welcomed by Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston which will breathe new life into one of the capital’s brownfield sites.
He said: ‘I welcome these ambitious plans for the redevelopment of Lord Street, which seek to transform and rejuvenate this site in lower Douglas into a vibrant space for residential, leisure and commercial facilities.’
Now the plans have been validated, the planning committee will consider the application within the next couple of months.