A plan for a sewage works could scupper a proposal to turn an unused church into a community centre.
A community group wants to take over Lonan's All Saints' Church from the Church of England.
But it has been suggested that a sewage works might be built nearby.
Manx Utilities will make an announcement about that next week.
If the site is close to the old church, it could deter the campaigners from using the location.
On Sunday 60 people attended a public meeting about the building, which shut as a church eight years ago.
There has been a campaign to reopen it as a community centre for some years since.
One of the advocates of the community centre plan, Stewart Clague, today told Isle of Man Today: ‘We’re weighing up the financial situation to see if we can get enough help from the public or anybody to get the church reopened again.
‘We got it over to the public that we wanted to re-open it as a hall for the good of everyone in the local community; sports, concerts, meetings etc.
‘There will be a stage erected and proper heating put in it and it will be for anyone to use or hire.’
The 189-year-old church is owned by the Church of England. If it isn't sold, it could have its roof removed and allowed to become a ruin.
Mr Clague said: ‘We met Archdeacon Irene Cowell who was very supportive and is willing to do all she can to help us. At the meeting, they discussed the plans for the site and the finances that would be involved.’
The site is home to the Archibald Knox war memorials which recognise the men, from Laxey and Lonan, who fought in conflicts.
Mr Clague said: ‘They’re wanting to hand it over to somebody and there is £70,000 that belongs to the All Saints’ Church so that will give us a start if we go ahead.’
Manx Utilities is due to provide an update about its plans to Garff Commissioners.
Mr Clague, who is a Garff commissioner, said: ‘If this plan goes ahead, I’m afraid we most probably won’t be going ahead with the church plans as it won’t be fair to the local community.
‘What we want to happen is for it to go back to the original system and pump it straight to Meary Veg.’
