The Human Tissue and Organ Donation Act 2021 received Royal Assent in 2021.
But delays in drawing up the necessary codes of practice and secondary legislation mean it has still not come into force.
The Act has been named ‘Daniel’s Law’ in memory of Daniel Boyde who was just 15 when he lost his life after sustaining catastrophic head injuries in a car crash near Ramsey in 2007.
His parents agreed to donate Daniel’s organs, a decision which ultimately saved the lives of four people.
Currently, if you want to donate your organs and tissue, you have to ‘opt-in’ in order to be considered as a donor.
Once Daniel’s Law is implemented, all adults in the Isle of Man will be considered to have agreed to be an organ donor when they die unless they have recorded a decision not to donate or are in one of the excluded groups.
In an update on progress of the new law, the Cabinet Office said the delay has been due to the ‘complexity of developing the necessary codes of practice and secondary legislation’.
It said these are vital for the effective operation of the new law and required careful consideration and consultation with all those who would be affected by the changes.
This has included discussions with health professionals, police and NHS Blood and Transplant, to name a few.
‘This engagement has helped to ensure that all aspects of the law are clear, ethical, and work in local practice,’ the Cabinet Office spokesperson said.
The public consultation will focus on understanding the concerns of the public and ensuring the law and guidelines are fair, clear, and well-implemented.
Regulations will then go to Tynwald for approval which will allow Daniel’s Law to come into place.
There are around 8,000 people in the UK waiting for transplant including eight in the Isle of Man.
On the island, some 53% of residents have registered a decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.
The move to an opt-out system is part of a drive to help tackle organ shortages and reduce waiting lists.
A public awareness campaign is planned to ensure everyone is aware of the changes before they come in.
Daniel’s mum Diane Taylor, of Ramsey, set up the charity Organ Donation Isle of Man in memory of her son.
Its initial target was to raise money to create a memorial garden at Noble’s Hospital to recognise organ donors for the gift of life they had given.
But now the charity wants to support transplant recipients as well.
Diane said she would love to hear from recipients and their experience and from anyone waiting who is already worrying about coping.
Correspondence will be treated in the strictest confidence and can be sent to Diane at [email protected] or to [email protected]