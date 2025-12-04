The company behind a proposed major redevelopment of the long-vacant Lord Street bus station site in Douglas has submitted amended plans.
Lord Street Development SPV Ltd’s application (25/90516/B), submitted in May, included proposals for a 14-storey apartment block, making it the tallest building in Douglas.
But amended plans will see two storeys of residential accommodation removed, reducing it from 14 to 12 storeys.
A letter to the planning office from the developer’s agents noted that the senior registered buildings officer had raised concern about the ‘potential visual prominence’ of the proposed development, resulting in ‘visual intrusion within the Douglas Bay landscape’.
It added: ‘It was considered this could adversely impact the wider character and setting of the Promenade conservation area.’
The height of the cinema block has also been reduced by one-storey, lowering the elevations to Chapel Lane, Lord Street, and New Bond Street facing the Douglas Hotel.
Another change will see the height of the main block of office accommodation facing Lord Street effectively lowered by one storey.
And the number flexible use retail/commercial units within the scheme has been increased from nine to 11.
The application includes 85 residential apartments with private parking, five bus stands on Lord Street with passenger waiting areas together with a travel information centre, public toilets and bus driver welfare accommodation.
The Lord Street site was bought by Lord Street Development SPV Limited, a firm headed by island businessman Stephen Bradley, from the government’s Department of Infrastructure back in 2017.
It subsequently signed a deal to sell the site to Wyyttavin Limited if the project secured planning permission.
But Wyyttavin’s application for a mixed-use development including multiscreen cinema, offices and 85 flats had to be withdrawn in April this year following the death of its principal Mervyn Smith.
Lord Street Development SPV then resubmitted the application in its own name.