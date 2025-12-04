A section of the A18 Mountain Road will shut later today.
The Department of Infrastructure have put the closure in place from 1.30pm today (Thursday) until 4.30pm.
It’s to allow for the removal of an overhanging tree.
The Isle of Man Constabulary say it will share an update as soon as the road has reopened.
Motorists are advised to find a new route to their destination while DoI crews carry out the work.
Elsewhere, the DoI is warning drivers to be aware of carriageway and gully repairs on Lord Street, Douglas this week.
The road will be narrowed, but two way traffic will be maintained.