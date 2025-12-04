Two Steam Packet sailings have been cancelled on Friday (December 5) due to an adverse weather forecast.
Flagship vessel Manxman was due to depart Heysham and head to Douglas at 2.30pm, but this sailing will no longer go ahead.
This means that the return journey from Douglas to Lancashire, scheduled to depart at 8.30pm, has also been cancelled.
As things stand, the 3am overnight boat on Saturday morning (December 6) from Heysham to Douglas is set to go ahead as scheduled, arriving back in Douglas at 7.15am.
The Manxman will then resume its winter Liverpool sailing schedule on Saturday, departing for Merseyside at 8.45am and then returning to Douglas later in the day at 7.45pm.