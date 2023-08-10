Planners have given plans for a pop-up (temporary) bar in Peel the go-ahead.
Hummingbird Promotions, the same team behind Metabolizm, planned to run the Meta Bar on Marine Parade between August 4 and early September.
While that original date was missed, the company has now received permission to press on with its plans for a ‘Cafe Mambo/Cafe Del Mar (style) pop up’ for the rest of the summer.
The bar can open seven days a week from 4pm to 10pm in the week and 12pm to 10pm at weekends, until the start of September, with a plan to potentially open for a longer period next year.
It will have two mobile bars, which its plans showed were to be from Fynoderee Distillery, as well as deck chairs, cabana seating and a DJ booth.