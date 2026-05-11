Michael Daniel Bergquist is accused of committing the offence on March 31, and allegedly stealing cash from two gambling machines on the premises.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on April 21.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis submitted that the case was suitable for trial in summary court.
The Deputy High Bailiff accepted summary court jurisdiction and a pre-trial review will be held on June 16.
Bergquist, of Lheannag Park, Douglas, pleaded guilty to obstructing police on April 2 and will be sentenced for that after the outcome of the burglary allegation.
He was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover.
Bail continues.