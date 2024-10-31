Planning approval has been given for a nature reserve in East Baldwin to be created by the Manx Wildlife Trust.
The site, at Creg Y Cowin farm, will see 30,000 ‘native’ trees planted by 2029, which will look to cover 75 acres.
A representative from the charity told the planning committee that the site will create three new jobs, including a managerial role and ranger positions.
The land in question was formerly farmland, and the Manx National Farmers Union lodged an objection saying it would be a ‘loss of viable’ agricultural land.
The Union also raised that once its changed to forestry, it becomes ‘impossible’ to return back.
Manx Wildlife Trust states it will be looking to introduce farm animals, including sheep and cows, into the reserve to ‘support the ecosystem further down the line’.