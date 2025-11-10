Colleagues have paid tribute to a long-serving member of the planning committee who has stepped down after 15 years.
Peter Young bowed out at the end of this week’s planning meeting.
Since joining in 2010, he is likely to have attended 420 planning committee hearings and been involved in around 5,000 decisions.
In a farewell address, Abigail Morgan, principal enforcement planner, said this was a remarkable commitment to public service.
She said: ‘You’ve seen the planning committee through many changes - policy, membership and the nature of applications themselves. You’ve always approached this role with due diligence and a commitment to everything we do.
‘It’s rare to find someone who’s done so much for so long with such consistency.’
She quoted a comment made by Mr Young which hit the headlines earlier this year.
He was acting chairman of the planning committee when it retrospectively - and reluctantly - approved Douglas promenade’s controversial £900,000 new sea wall, months after construction began.
Mr Young said he would support the application ‘with a heavy heart’ as ‘I don’t like the damned thing.’
Peter told Isle of Man Today: ‘Fifteen years is a long time and it’s time to move on and let new people have a go.
‘There have been so many highlights. It’s nice to drive around the island and see something really good that you’ve approved - but then you also see things that didn’t turn out as expected.’
Committee chairman Rob Callister said: ‘Peter’s experience, knowledge and support have been invaluable and his departure will be a great loss to this committee and to the planning officers.
‘Thank you Peter for your dedicated service. You will be greatly missed.’
Mr Young runs Event Management Solutions which he set up following a career in the Isle of Man Constabulary.
He will also continue to be a member of the Health and Social Care Ombudsman.