Tributes have been paid to one of the favourite residents at the Curraghs Wildlife Park which has sadly passed away.
Pepsi the barn owl was popular among visitors who were allowed to get a close-look at the beautiful bird.
He managed to reach the grand old age of almost 20 years which is an impressive innings considering barn owls only live for an average of five years in the wild.
The park posted the sad news on social media saying: ‘Sadly we had to say goodbye to Pepsi this week.
‘Pepsi the Barn owl was a real favourite with many of you. He had reach the incredibly old age of 19 years and 9 months, however it was obvious this week he was not great and it was time to call it a day.
He has been an ambassador for his species - often seen out in the park on the arm of Martin our volunteer handler. And we are pleased he got to enjoy our new improved barn owl aviary in his last year.
‘Barn owls normally only live to an average of five years in the wild, with the oldest recorded wild Barn owl living to 15 years.’
Pepsi was part of an important project to help boost barn owl populations on the island which are at risk.
The park said: ‘We have partnered with Manx Wildlife Trust to help Barn owls on the Isle of Man where they are just clinging on, with no more than 10 breeding pairs.
‘You can help if you have suitable land to situate an Owl nesting box - we have provided the funding for these from our conservation fund - https://manxbirdlife.im/conservati.../manx-barn-owl-project/
‘The Barn owl aviary won't be vacant for long, we have a new pair of Barn owls recently arrived from Five Sisters Zoo in Scotland who have been in our quarantine building. We will still miss Pepsi though.’