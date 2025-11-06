The funeral of schoolgirl Emily Kelly will take place next week.
Emily was just 13 years old when she died at Noble’s Hospital on Wednesday (October 15). Her death is still being investigated by police on behalf of the coroner and is currently described as ‘unexplained’.
A funeral announcement says: ‘Forever cherished by her mum Caroline, her dad Jonny, dearly loved sister of Jai-Lee, Kelly-Marie, Christina devoted granddaughter of Sean and Diane, loved aunty of Reya-Mae and a much-loved niece of Craig, Ray, Jamie, Adam, Katherine and Beth.
‘Emily was a beacon of kindness and gentleness that lit up the lives of all who knew her, she was our world.’
A Requiem Mass will be held at Cathedral Church of St Mary of the Isle, Hill Street, Douglas at noon on Friday, November 14. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Ed Space.
