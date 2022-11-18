Eight new houses near prom
Wednesday 23rd November 2022 1:00 pm
The application is pending consideration.
The new site, submitted by UK-based architects Paddock Johnson, would include an associated car park and landscaping.
The site is in a very popular area for development, with seven planning applications having been submitted in and around the location in the last 14 years.
The houses would be adjacent to the Ramsey Park Hotel, which is one of the developments that have recently been associated with this location.
The properties aim to be three-storey, three-bedroom houses with a built-in two-car garage.
There are also balconies one the properties that have been proposed.
