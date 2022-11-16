Is this the smallest cycle lane in the British Isles?
By Liam Grimley
Tuesday 22nd November 2022 1:06 pm
A cycle lane installed on the Northbound carriageway at the Reayrt Mie estate in Ballasalla, at the end of the Ballasalla bypass - ()
This may look like the world’s smallest cycle lane, however, it’s part of a much bigger plan.
The small pavement is the end of a shared cycle and pedestrian route that will run next to the Ballasalla bypass.
A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said: ‘This small section of cycle path will allow cyclists to transition safely on and off the A5 from the shared use path that will run parallel to the Ballasalla bypass once completed. The shared use path continues through the development and will provide pedestrians and cyclists a safe route from the northern end to the Balthane junction.’
