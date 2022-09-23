New members sought for planning committee
People with a strong knowledge of the Isle of Man and an interest in the built environment are being sought to join the island’s planning committee.
While the majority of applications are determined through delegation by senior government planning officers, the committee is responsible for around 20% each year.
It is made up of six lay members and meets twice a month in Douglas to determine between 10 and 20 applications.
Its members play an important role as their decisions impact both lives and livelihoods.
Members must be keen to do their best for the island and capable of understanding policy, while acting impartially.
They must also be resilient, given the high-profile planning has, and confident of dealing with complex and often emotive issues. Committee members cannot be members of Tynwald or local authorities.
No formal qualifications are needed to apply but a good knowledge of island life and experience in the private, public or third sector are an advantage.
Training and ongoing support will be provided to the three successful candidates.
The closing date for applications is October 16 and further details can be found at jobtrain.co.uk/iomgovjobs/default.aspx.
Anyone interested in applying can request more information or help by calling 685910 or emailing [email protected]
Each member is provided with an allowance of £78 per session, plus their travel expenses.
