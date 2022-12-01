A new equestrian centre has been proposed by an investment firm for an unnamed client at the Ballamona estate in Port Soderick.
The plans include an indoor riding arena with associated stabling, tack, equipment stores, an outdoor manage, hay barn, field shelter, and associated landscaping.
The riding arena will include eight indoor stables.
This land has had planning permission for equestrian facilities since 2012, following an application from the former owners of the £30 million mansion, however this facility does not meet the needs of the current applicant.
There was also a previous application for equestrian facilities on the same land in 2018, however this application was withdrawn from consideration.
The design statement states: ‘The owner of the estate is passionate about equestrian pursuits and competes regularly in competitions on and off the island.’
AMG investments’ application, submitted under 22/01386/B, shows a visual of the previous plans as opposed to the new plans.
The new plans are significantly more advanced than the others, with the new floor plan eliminating the previously proposed enclosed square, in favour of an increased area of the indoor riding facility.